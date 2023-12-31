Sunday, December 31, 2023
SIDB retrieves six kanal land from land grabbers in Pabbi

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 31, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Under the directives of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Tech­nical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdul­lah, the Small Industries Develop­ment Board (SIDB) successfully reclaimed six Kanals of valuable provincial government land at Pashtun Ghari in Pabbi from en­croachers. 

Following the minister’s instruc­tions, a joint operation team com­prising relevant administrative officials and the board, led by As­sistant Commissioner Pabbi Khu­la Tariq, Deputy Managing Di­rector SIDB Nauman Fayyaz, and Director of Finance Muhammad Sher, conducted an operation at Pashtun Gari. They demolished the boundary walls construct­ed by land grabbers and plot ma­fia around the property located by the roadside. 

This retrieved land, owned by SIDB, will soon be enclosed with­in boundary walls and allocat­ed for public interest projects un­der the board’s purview. Notably, upon learning of the occupation of this government land, the minister promptly directed the local admin­istration and board management to take decisive action in evacuat­ing this valuable public property

OUR STAFF REPORT

