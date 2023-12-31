SIDB retrieves six kanal land from land grabbers in Pabbi

PESHAWAR - Under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) successfully reclaimed six Kanals of valuable provincial government land at Pashtun Ghari in Pabbi from encroachers.
Following the minister’s instructions, a joint operation team comprising relevant administrative officials and the board, led by Assistant Commissioner Pabbi Khula Tariq, Deputy Managing Director SIDB Nauman Fayyaz, and Director of Finance Muhammad Sher, conducted an operation at Pashtun Gari. They demolished the boundary walls constructed by land grabbers and plot mafia around the property located by the roadside.
This retrieved land, owned by SIDB, will soon be enclosed within boundary walls and allocated for public interest projects under the board’s purview. Notably, upon learning of the occupation of this government land, the minister promptly directed the local administration and board management to take decisive action in evacuating this valuable public property