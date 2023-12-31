Smog crisis

As the winter sun struggles to pierce through the thick smog enveloping our city, a familiar dread settles in. The vibrant sky hues bleed into a dull, hazy grey, and the air, once crisp, hangs heavy with pollutants. This isn’t just a seasonal inconvenience; it’s a pub­lic health crisis, an economic bur­den, and a stark reminder of our environmental neglect.

Each breath feels like a betray­al, a scratchy rasp against our lung lining. Children return home with stinging eyes, and the elderly, vul­nerable to respiratory issues, are confined indoors. This isn’t prog­ress; it’s a tableau of suffering, a testament to the price of inaction.

The economic consequences are dire—flights grounded, business­es suffer, and tourism plummets. Our vibrant city turns into a mut­ed scene, shrouded in unsettling silence. The smog, a toxic stew of emissions, chokes not just our lungs but also our economy.

Amidst despair, a flicker of hope remains. Public outcry, environ­mental efforts, and nascent policy­maker initiatives show our collec­tive will to fight back. Citizens play a crucial role—walking, cycling, using public transport, demand­ing stricter regulations, support­ing sustainable practices, raising awareness, educating communities, and holding leaders accountable.

This smoggy winter isn’t inevi­table; it’s a reminder of inaction consequences. Let’s rise to the challenge. This winter, let’s break free from smog’s shackles, choose clean air, and rewrite our city’s fu­ture narrative.

Together, let’s reclaim our skies, breathe freely, and gift our chil­dren a winter sparkling with the promise of a healthier tomorrow.

KASHISH SHAIKH,

Larkana.