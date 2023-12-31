South Africa files case at UN’s top court accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza; court confirms

UNITED NATIONS - South Africa has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of engaging in “geno­cidal acts” in Gaza, and asking the court to order the Israeli govern­ment to halt its attacks.

In a press release, the Hague-based ICJ, which is UN’s highest court, confirmed the application concerning alleged violations of Is­rael’s obligations under the Geno­cide Convention.

Meanwhile, Israel has strong­ly rejected the allegation, calling it “baseless”. Since a cross-border at­tack by Hamas on October 7, Isra­el’s deadly bombardments of Gaza have left at least 21,000 people dead, three-quarters of them wom­en and children, while thousands more are feared trapped under rubble, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

The application filed “concerning alleged violations by Israel of its ob­ligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the ICJ said in the press release.

“Acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite spe­cific intent ... to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Pal­estinian national, racial and ethnical group,” read the statement.

It added: “The conduct of Isra­el – through its State organs, State agents, and other persons and en­tities acting on its instructions or under its direction, control or in­fluence – in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, is in violation of its obliga­tions under the Genocide Conven­tion,” the statement added, citing the application.

South Africa also accused Israel of “failing to prevent genocide” and “prosecuting the direct and public incitement to genocide” in the ap­plication.

“Israel has engaged in, is engag­ing in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestin­ian people in Gaza,” it added.

South Africa also requested the ICJ to “indicate provisional mea­sures in order to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Conven­tion and to ensure Israel’s compli­ance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide.”

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the en­clave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.