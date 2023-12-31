Specify my crime or I'll move court: Rashid to RO

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while addressing the media outside Lal Haveli on Sunday, asserted that while the country was sinking, a band of thieves was being put at the helm of power.

"The biometric data of one thief was recorded at the Islamabad airport," he said in an indirect reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding the rejection of his nomination papers, the former interior minister argued that he had been falsely accused of three charges.

He emphasised that despite serving as a minister multiple times, he had never stayed at the Murree rest-house.

According to Rashid, the returning officer informed him that he had not paid for his alleged stay.

"All these charges are baseless," he asserted.

Rashid pointed out that the Supreme Court not only declared the PTI founder honest and trustworthy but also bestowed the same accolades upon him. "I will live for the sake of truth. I will stand tall."

The former minister disclosed that he had not yet received a copy of the rejection from the returning officer. He added that he learned about his ineligibility to contest the elections through television.

Rashid urged what he referred to as “[the] higher authorities” to let the people choose their representatives, observing that the country was weakening economically and politically.

Confident in victory with the support of his followers in the constituencies NA-56 and NA-57, Rashid addressed the returning officer, stating, "Mr. RO, I am waiting at Lal Haveli. What is my crime? If you do not specify my crime, I will present myself to the high court in the morning."

On Saturday, Sheikh Rashid announced he would move a high court or the Supreme Court against the rejection of his nomination papers.

The former minister, in a video message, stated that the returning officer called him to the commissioner's office on half an hour's notice, scrutinised his nomination papers and made allegations that he did not pay for staying at the Murree rest-house.

According to Rashid, he has never stayed at the rest-house. But he said that he was even ready to pay for it.

The former minister said that another allegation was made that he had not declared a certain piece of land. “Whatever land I have is in my name, and the Supreme Court has ruled in my favour regarding the documents of the land,” he added.

Rashid said that an allegation of hiding taxes was also made. But he clarified that he had not hidden any taxes until today.

The AML chief said he would file an appeal against these baseless allegations, and would approach a high court or the Supreme Court.

He argued that he had been a minister several times and why he would indulge in corruption of Rs94,000.