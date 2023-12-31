Students role vital for country’s progress

LAHORE - The 26thConvocation of the University of Cen­tral Punjab was held yesterday at UCP Campus Lahore in a graceful ceremony. Prof. Sohail Afzal, Executive Director, Punjab Group of Colleges and Respected Salima Hashmi, a renowmnedpainter, artist, former college professor and anti-nuclear weapons activist graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively. Prof. Dr. Hadia Awan, Pro-Rector UCP, Deans, Direc­tors, Experts from the Industry and Academia and students were also there. 3307 students in total have graduated this year from 9 facul­ties; this includes 30 PhD scholars as well. And amongst these graduating students, almost 68% are female.On the first day of the convoca­tion, 236 Position holders with 30 PhD Gradu­ates received medals and degrees. Azka Hssanof Faculty of Science and Technology received Roll of Honor and Mahnoor Foaadof Faculty of Phar­maceutical Scienceswas awarded Certificate of Merit. In her address, the Guest of Honour con­gratulated the positionholders and graduates saying that they are priviledged and lucky ones as they have reached this level of education. Al­most 22 million children in Pakistan are out of schools. Those who receive early education are deprived of higher education. She said students are our hope and they must stay in the country to help it come out of sad and gloomy situation prevailing now a days.