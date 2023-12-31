‘The Iron Claw’ director reveals adding colours to sad story

LONDON - About the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw is a depressing tale. Sean Durkin, the director, however, intended to include a moment that temporarily diverted attention from the family’s numerous misfortunes. And so the wedding scene starring Zachary Efron as Kevin Von Erich came to be. Talking about the joyous moment, the filmmaker told Today.com, “I wanted to have a really joyful wedding and I wanted it to be loose and pure.” He continued, “And then there’s this thing happening with David under the surface that’s coming next, and I just wanted to have this very pure moment before things fall apart.”