Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘The Iron Claw’ director reveals adding colours to sad story

News Desk
December 31, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

 LONDON - About the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw is a depressing tale. Sean Durkin, the director, however, intended to include a moment that temporarily diverted attention from the family’s numerous misfortunes. And so the wedding scene starring Zachary Efron as Kevin Von Erich came to be. Talking about the joyous moment, the filmmaker told Today.com, “I wanted to have a really joyful wedding and I wanted it to be loose and pure.” He continued, “And then there’s this thing happening with David under the surface that’s coming next, and I just wanted to have this very pure moment before things fall apart.”

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023