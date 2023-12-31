Thirteen Injured as bus overturns near Sutlej River bridge on Arifwala road

In an unfortunate incident, a bus overturned near a Sutlej River bridge on Arifwala Road, resulting in injuries to thirteen passengers. Rescue 1122 promptly responded to the scene, initiating a rescue operation and swiftly transporting the injured individuals to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred amidst dense fog, impeding the bus driver's visibility of the river bridge during the crossing. The adverse weather conditions led to the overturning of the bus, causing injuries to the passengers.

This incident adds to a series of fog-related accidents across the country, emphasizing the hazards posed by reduced visibility. Motorists are strongly urged to exercise precautionary measures to minimize the risk of accidents.

In a recent similar occurrence, a major accident unfolded on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road near Chungi No 5 in Jhelum due to dense fog. Thirty individuals sustained injuries as approximately ten vehicles collided, with visibility dropping to nearly zero. Prompt response from police and rescue teams ensured the injured were swiftly transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, five of the injured remain in critical condition, highlighting the severity of such incidents in foggy weather.