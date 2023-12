LAHORE - At least three persons died on Satur­day in a house fire incident in the Chohang area of La­hore. According to details, a man along with his wife and daughter were living on the first floor of a house when the fire suddenly erupted. The tenants on the ground floor of the house reported the incident to the rescue, a private news channel re­ported. After receiving infor­mation, the rescue personnel reached the spot and carried out the operation, and took out the deceased bodies.