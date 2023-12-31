Traffic Division of ICP achieves remarkable milestones during year 2023

ISLAMABAD-The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police, following special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has achieved remarkable milestones during the year 2023, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, these achievements include the establishment of new Traffic Headquarter at Faizabad, women driving centre, an increase in penalties for traffic laws violations, implementation of internationally recognized driving license in two languages, integration of e-Challan system with criminal record as well as notification to concerned individuals before the expiration of new driving licenses.

During the year 2023, the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic unit took action against 8,86,698 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations while legal actions were also taken against 1,151 individuals for severe traffic violations.

Moreover, 1,587 driving license were suspended while permits for 419 public transport vehicles were revoked. Additionally, 17,420 cars and 38,000 motorcycles involved in severe violations were impounded in various police stations. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of all these actions was to ensure compliance with traffic laws, which resulted in a significant 12% reduction in accidents due to an increase in penalties for violations. During 2023, the Traffic unit issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses upon expiry, and issued 95,333 learner permits.

Furthermore, 10,930 duties were performed by traffic police officers and officials in various national and international delegations, assemblies, and public order situations. However, 32 officers were injured while performing their duties. The Traffic Police officers diligently fulfilled their duties in a professional manner during the ongoing construction work at various locations including Bahria Chowk, Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, Expressway, Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover, Golra Mor Underpass, Park Road, and Murree Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

ICCPO further said that the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic unit serves as a role model for other provinces due to its professional approach. Islamabad witnesses a huge influx of vehicles daily, and maintaining traffic flow on roads while enforcing traffic laws is an extremely challenging task, he added. The Islamabad Capital Police Traffic unit requires an additional 2,600 officers and officials, there are insufficient residential facilities and a shortage of vehicles also. He express determination to collaborate with the government in 2024 to address these deficiencies and provide better services to the citizens of Islamabad.