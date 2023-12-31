UN alarm grows as Gaza death toll reach 21,672

GAZA STRIP - The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday at least 21,672 people have been killed in the Palestinian terri­tory since war with Isra­el erupted on October 7.

A ministry state­ment said 165 Gazans were killed over the past 24 hours, while 56,165 others have been wounded in the fighting. The majority of casualties are civil­ians and 312 healthcare workers are among the dead, it added.

The United Nations has also expressed alarm at the growing density of internally displaced people in parts of the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli military expands operations into more parts of central and southern Gaza.

In its latest update, the UN Office for the Coordination of Hu­manitarian Affairs said that at least 100,000 internally displaced people had arrived in Rafah, the most south­erly city in Gaza, in re­cent days, following the intensification of hos­tilities in Khan Younis and Deir Al Balah, and the Israeli army’s evac­uation orders.

The OCHA said that Rafah was already the most densely populated area in Gaza, with more than 12,000 people per square kilometre.

There is also an ongo­ing influx into parts of Deir Al Balah in central Gaza. The OCHA said that instructions accompa­nying an online map pub­lished by the Israeli author­ities “call on residents to move immediately to shel­ters in Deir Al Balah, which are already overcrowd­ed, hosting several hundred thousand IDPs. The scope of displacement resulting from this evacuation order re­mains unclear.” The OCHA also reported figures from the World Health Organiza­tion that show the spread of diseases in Gaza, “particular­ly due to the recent mass dis­placements across the south of Gaza. Some families have been forced to move multi­ple times.” Close to 180,000 people living in shelters are suffering from upper respi­ratory infections; there are 136,400 cases of diarrhoea (half of them among children under five years old); 55,400 cases of lice and scabies; 42,700 cases of skin rash, as well as outbreaks of jaundice and meningitis. “Lack of food, basic survival items, and poor hygiene, further exacerbate the already dire living con­ditions of IDPs, amplify pro­tection and mental health is­sues, and increase the spread of disease,” OCHA said. Is­raeli forces have rounded up thousands of Gazans during their ground offensive, with 99 healthcare workers still among the detainees accord­ing to the ministry. Health officials reported detainees have been subjected to “cru­el physical and psychologi­cal torture, starvation, thirst, sleep deprivation, and con­tinuous interrogation in ex­treme cold”. Gaza’s health ministry appealed Saturday to the international commu­nity for more support, in­cluding greater assistance in evacuating more patients.