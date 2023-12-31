UN alarm grows as Gaza death toll reach 21,672

GAZA STRIP - The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday at least 21,672 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.
A ministry statement said 165 Gazans were killed over the past 24 hours, while 56,165 others have been wounded in the fighting. The majority of casualties are civilians and 312 healthcare workers are among the dead, it added.
The United Nations has also expressed alarm at the growing density of internally displaced people in parts of the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli military expands operations into more parts of central and southern Gaza.
In its latest update, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that at least 100,000 internally displaced people had arrived in Rafah, the most southerly city in Gaza, in recent days, following the intensification of hostilities in Khan Younis and Deir Al Balah, and the Israeli army’s evacuation orders.
The OCHA said that Rafah was already the most densely populated area in Gaza, with more than 12,000 people per square kilometre.
There is also an ongoing influx into parts of Deir Al Balah in central Gaza. The OCHA said that instructions accompanying an online map published by the Israeli authorities “call on residents to move immediately to shelters in Deir Al Balah, which are already overcrowded, hosting several hundred thousand IDPs. The scope of displacement resulting from this evacuation order remains unclear.” The OCHA also reported figures from the World Health Organization that show the spread of diseases in Gaza, “particularly due to the recent mass displacements across the south of Gaza. Some families have been forced to move multiple times.” Close to 180,000 people living in shelters are suffering from upper respiratory infections; there are 136,400 cases of diarrhoea (half of them among children under five years old); 55,400 cases of lice and scabies; 42,700 cases of skin rash, as well as outbreaks of jaundice and meningitis. “Lack of food, basic survival items, and poor hygiene, further exacerbate the already dire living conditions of IDPs, amplify protection and mental health issues, and increase the spread of disease,” OCHA said. Israeli forces have rounded up thousands of Gazans during their ground offensive, with 99 healthcare workers still among the detainees according to the ministry. Health officials reported detainees have been subjected to “cruel physical and psychological torture, starvation, thirst, sleep deprivation, and continuous interrogation in extreme cold”. Gaza’s health ministry appealed Saturday to the international community for more support, including greater assistance in evacuating more patients.