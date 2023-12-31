Unity-Democratic Alliance wins PPC elections

PESHAWAR - The Unity-Democratic Alliance Panel continued its dominant position by clinching a clean sweep in the annual elections of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for the year 2024 on Saturday.

The panel won all 15 seats, including the five main seats. Arshad Aziz Malik was elected President, Irfan Musazai General Secretary, Tayyab Usman, Vice Pres­ident, Rizwan Sheikh, Finance Secretary, and Gul Re­hman Haqqani Joint Secretary.

The panel also secured all 10 seats of the govern­ing body. M Riaz, Ihtisham Bashir, Irshad Ali Maidani, Ameer Muavia, Imran Ayaz, Imran Yousafzai, Shehzad Ahmad, Shahid Afridi, Abid Khan, and Kalim Qureshi were elected as governing body members.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected Pres­ident Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the Election Com­mittee and expressed his hope that he and his cabinet would work diligently for the welfare of the journal­ist community.