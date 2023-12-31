University of Wah organizes multi-disciplinary conference

ISLAMABAD-The University of Wah organized the 8th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), demonstrating a joint effort to promote academic research and innovation. Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman, Punjab Higher Education Commission, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony. He appreciated the University of Wah’s relentless pursuit and unwavering dedication towards academic excellence, steadfast commitment to fostering a research culture, advancing knowledge, and empowering individuals to make a difference in society.

Renowned scholars and literary delegates from various universities of Pakistan and many other countries contributed to the vibrant atmosphere. To enrich the conference with their insights and expertise eminent professors and academicians from UK, USA, South Korea, Malaysia, Bahrain and Pakistan delivered keynote talks. During the two-day conference, 91 research papers covering various disciplines were presented.

Prof. Dr. Jameel un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, in his introductory speech, emphasized the importance of proactively engaging in research activities for sustainable development in the modern world. Prof. Dr. Zuhair S. Khan, Director, ORIC-UW, highlighted the significance of academic conferences and the substantial role of MDSRIC in serving as a platform for academicians and researchers to meet, exchange ideas, and shed light on future developments in their respective disciplines.