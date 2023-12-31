US leftover weapons fueling cross-border terrorism

The weapons left by US forces in Afghanistan are now being utilised by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in cross-border terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Recent terror attacks by the TTP from Afghan soil on Pakistan indicate that its terrorists are brazenly using weapons left behind by foreign forces in Afghanistan to disrupt peace and security in the region, as highlighted by well-informed political and defense analysts on Sunday.

They noted that the Pakistan army has been engaged in a two-decade-long war against the TTP. However, it is a known fact that TTP terrorists have full access to weapons left behind by US and NATO forces after facing a humiliating defeat in the so-called war on terror.

This situation has significantly damaged the security of the region, particularly in Pakistan, which has experienced a surge in terrorist activities since the fallout of Afghan defence forces.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted against terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district on Dec 29, 2023. At least five terrorists, including their commander Rahzaib Khurray, were killed in an exchange of fire during the operation. Foreign weapons, including M4 Carbines and AK-47s, along with ammunition, were recovered from the terrorists.

Similar foreign arms had been used in many terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the past.

The Baloch Liberation Army, which attacked FC camps in Nowshki and Panjgur districts in Feb 2022, also used the same weapons.

The attack on Zhob Garrison on July 12, 2023, also involved the use of American weapons by the TTP.

On Sept 6, 2023, TTP terrorists armed with the latest American weapons attacked two army checkpoints in Chitral.

Weapons, including RPG-7s, AK-74s, M-4s, and M-16/A4s, recovered from terrorists in the Nov 4 Mianwali Air Base attack were foreign-made.

Moreover, night vision goggles and American rifles were also used by terrorists in the attack in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan on Dec 12.

In the terrorist incident in Tank on Dec 15, modern American weapons were used. Three policemen were martyred and five terrorists were killed. The terrorists had used M16/A2s, HE Grenades and AK-47s.

On Dec 13, customs and security forces recovered modern American weapons from onion sacks in a vehicle coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan. The weapons included modern American-made M4s, American rifles and grenades.

The smuggling of advanced foreign weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan and the TTP’s use of American weapons against security forces and the people of Pakistan raise significant questions about the claims of the Afghan Interim Government of not allowing the use of its land against Pakistan.

The Eurasian Times also claimed that US-made weapons were used by TTP terrorists in their terror acts on Pakistani soil.

The US had delivered a total of 427,300 combat weapons to the Afghan military, with 300,000 remaining at the time of its withdrawal, the Pentagon said.

Nevertheless, due to this massive arsenal, the region has witnessed a substantial increase in terrorism over the past two years.

The United States provided equipment worth $18.6 billion to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces between 2005 and August 2021, the Pentagon said.

After the US withdrawal, these weapons helped the TTP carry out cross-border terrorist attacks, indicating that the Afghan regime is not only arming the TTP but also providing a safe haven to it and other terrorist organisations.