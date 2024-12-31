Tuesday, December 31, 2024
10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis Championship main draw starts today

Staff Reporter
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The main draw matches of the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 will commence today (Tuesday) at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad, with Pakistan’s top-ranked players competing for national glory. Prominent names such as Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Meheq Khokhar, Amna Ali Qayum, Sheeza Sajid, and Soha Ali are battling it out across six categories: Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys’ U-18 Singles, Boys’ U-14 Singles, and Boys’ U-12 Singles.In the men’s singles qualifying final round, several players advanced to the main draw after impressive performances. Rayank Khan, Abdul Basit, Murtaza Hussain, Mujahid, M Haziq Asim, Ahtesham Humayun, M Yahya, M Talha Khan, and Omer Jawad secured victories to move forward in the tournament.

Staff Reporter

