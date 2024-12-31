11 die as bus overturns on Fateh Jang motorway

ATTOCK - As many as 11 persons including seven women died on the spot while another 17 received multiple injuries in a road accident near Fateh Jang on Monday.

According to local police, the ill-fated bus with 38 passengers aboard was coming to Islamabad from Bahawalpur through motorway when it turned turtle near Fateh Jang.

Soon after the accident, the Motorway police and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to the THQ Hospital Fateh Jang.

Those died included Obaid u Rehman and his spouse, residents of Vahari, a girl d/o Samiullah, wife of Mohsin Ali, Syed Tabassum, a girl d/o Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Bashir, all residents of Vehari, Asad Razaq, r/o Islamabad while the identity of two women who also died in the accident could not be ascertained. As many as 14 persons aboard the bus received multiple injuries. As per the NHMP sources, the accident occurred due to the alleged drowsiness of bus driver Tahir Mahmood who could not control the bus. However, as per the information provided to journalists by Rescue 1122 Attock, the cause of the accident was tyre burst.