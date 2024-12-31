2,500 profiteers fined in four weeks in Sialkot: DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that a crackdown against profiteers continues across the district.

During the last four weeks, 2,500 profiteers were fined Rs9,971,500 for charging prices of food items above the price list and cases were registered against 9 shopkeepers under the Price Act and 158 shopkeepers were arrested on the spot, while 96 shops were also sealed.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of price magistrates. He said that price magistrates should be directly responsible for the reduction in food prices and the elements causing artificial inflation should be strictly held accountable.

He also directed assistant commissioners to implement the one dish policy on weddings.

Later, he distributed hand kits to facilitators who successfully completed the tasks given under the “Maryam Ki Dastak” programme and instructed them to work with the same dedication. AC Daska Maham Mushtaq, Chief Officer (CO) MCS Kashif Nawaz Randhawa and SNA Hafiz Zaheer Ahmed were also present.

DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers for immediate redress of citizen problems. DPO Rana Umer Farooq issued orders to officers concerned to resolve complaints on the basis of merit and send a report to him. He also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all facilities to complainants. The DPO said that the purpose of holding the open courts was to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between citizens and the police.