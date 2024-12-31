Tuesday, December 31, 2024
3 labourers injured in roof collapse

NEWS WIRE
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  - Three labourers sustained multiple injuries due to the collapse of a cattle shed in the area of Khurarianwala police station.  A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Monday that labourers were repairing a cattle shed at Thakarwala village on Makkoana Road when its roof caved in. As a result, three labourers including Shafaqat (42), Asghar (38) and Mehmood (22) received multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first aid.  Wounds of the victims were not critical. Hence, they were not shifted to hospital. However, the area police are investigating the incident, he added.

