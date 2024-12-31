Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

57th death anniversary Tributes paid to singer Kauser Parveen

57th death anniversary Tributes paid to singer Kauser Parveen
NEWS WIRE
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  - The 57th death anniversary of playback singer Kauser Parveen was observed on Monday. Kausar Parveen was born in Patiala, Punjab, British India, in 1933. She migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India along with her family. Kausar began her singing career in the early 1950s and was introduced by film producer Agha G. A. Gul and rose to fame when she sang for Master Inayat Hussain and G.A. Chisthi in the film “Gumnaam”. She is known for vocalizing popular songs like “O Maina Na Jane Kya Hogaya Kahan Dil Khogaya,” “Pal Pal Jhoomun Jhoom Ke Gaun,” and “Raaj Dularey, Meri Ankhiyon Ke Taray.”. Kausar Parveen died young on 30 December 1967, at the age of 34, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024