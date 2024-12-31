600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has revealed that more than 600 electric buses will be bought to upgrade Lahore’s public transportation system and significantly reduce pollution levels. In a statement issued here on Monday, she highlighted that the Chief Minister has launched the “Dastak” app, enabling the public to access 60 different services from the comfort of their homes. She also mentioned the launch of several revolutionary programs, including shrimp farming, a skills development program for transgender individuals, a model fish market in Lahore, and the “Himat Card” initiative. Azma Bokhari condemned the neglect of the people in Kurram and Parachinar, who are enduring severe hardships due to a shortage of medicines and are protesting across Pakistan.

She emphasized that the restoration of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the responsibility of Ghandapur, not Maryam Nawaz.

The minister also extended her congratulations to Arshad Ansari and his entire panel for their victory in the Lahore Press Club elections, as well as to the newly elected officials of the Karachi Press Club.