75 uplift schemes in Jhelum to be completed soon: DC

GUJAR KHAN - In district Jhelum, progress is being made on 75 development schemes with an approximate funding of Rs. 32,925 million, and completion is anticipated in the near future.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Syed Meesam Abbas, said this during a meeting focused on assessing the progress of development schemes in the district. The officer said that the initiatives encompassed 39 projects from the highway department valued at Rs. 11,438 million, 15 projects from the building department totalling Rs. 1,970 million, 8 schemes from the public health department amounting to Rs. 1,823 million, 1 project from the small industries sector worth Rs. 180 million, 1 sports project valued at Rs. 120 million, 1 small dam estimated at Rs. 1,350 million, and 1 project from the mines and mineral department costing Rs. 220 million.

The deputy commissioner said that an additional 12 schemes, with a total funding exceeding Rs. 590 million, are currently in progress in the district as part of the Chief Minister’s Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program. The construction of the 128-km Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project worth Rs. 14,643 million will also resume at the earliest opportunity, according to DC Meesam.

He stated that the quality of the projects will remain uncompromised while adhering to completion deadlines.