Action taken against illegal parking around private hospitals

Peshawar - Under the directives of Mossadeq Abbasi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption, the Anti-Corruption Establishment has taken action against illegal parking around private hospitals in Hayatabad Phase-V.

According to details, Advisor to the CM on Anti-Corruption Mossadeq Abbasi received complaints about illegal parking near private hospitals in Hayatabad Phase-V. In response, he directed the Director of the Anti-Corruption Establishment to take action on the matter.

Director of Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Siddiq Anjum, along with his team, made a surprise visit to the area to inspect the illegal parking in Hayatabad. During the visit, it was noted that the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had allotted parking spaces, but the parking staff had exceeded their authority and were exploiting the public. It was also revealed that they were charging more than the official parking rate per vehicle.

PDA staff informed that no parking spaces had been officially allotted in the area. In response, the Anti-Corruption Establishment has sent a letter to the Director General of PDA, requesting the immediate termination of the contract and the imposition of a fine of fifty thousand rupees on the PDA staff for engaging in illegal parking activities.