Anti-Terrorism Court acquits two in terror funding case

KARACHI - The Anti-Terrorism Court of Karachi acquitted two accused of alleged funding of terrorists case after prosecution failed to prove the guilt of both accused. The accused include Sajjad Hussain and Zakir Hussain. The accused’s lawyer, Abid Zaman, submitted that the accused’s names are not included in the FIR. The FIR does not include any specific terrorist incident, and the bank accounts are also not in the names of the accused, Associate Advocate Osama Ali said. According to police, the accused were arrested in April this year, and the said case was registered in 2019. The accused were arrested on the basis of the disclosures of the other arrested accused in the case. The case was registered by the CTD.