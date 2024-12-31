Arif Saeed elected President, Khalid retains Secretary General role in POA elections

Lahore - The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) held its elections for the next four-year term at a local hotel in Lahore, ushering in a new leadership team. Arif Saeed was elected as the President, while Fatima Lakhani secured the position of Senior Vice President and Muhammad Khalid Mahmood was re-elected unopposed as Secretary General.

The election results were announced by Parvez Iqbal Mir, Chairman of the Election Commission. Vinod Kumar Tiwari, representing the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, observed the process online.

The newly elected office-bearers include Aamir Jan, Majid Wasim, Ishrat Ashraf, and Andaleeb Sandhu as Vice Presidents. Muhammad Jahangir was appointed Deputy Secretary General, and Ahmad Malik was named Secretary Finance. Aisam-ul-Haq, Wajid Ali, and Tehmina Asif were selected as Associate Secretaries General.

Olympic sports representatives Hafiz Imran Butt, Muhammad Arshad Sattar, and Sadaf Akram were also elected. Additionally, Samira Sattar, Sana Ali, and Amna Tanveer were inducted as members of the Executive Committee.

Outgoing President Syed Abid Qadri was commended for his contributions to Pakistan’s Olympic movement. Newly elected President Arif Saeed emphasized that his victory was a collective achievement for the entire Olympic family. He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting Olympism and fostering collaboration to enhance sports development in Pakistan.