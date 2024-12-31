Australia clinch thriller to lead series after India’s late collapse

MELBOURNE - Australia secured a dramatic 184-run victory over India in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. A sensational late-session collapse by India handed the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, setting the stage for a decisive final Test in Sydney.

India, chasing a challenging target of 340, seemed poised for a draw as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant batted steadily through the second session, taking the team to 112-3 at tea. However, Pant’s ill-fated attempt to slog part-time spinner Travis Head sparked a devastating collapse, with India losing seven wickets for just 34 runs in 20.3 overs.

Jaiswal stood tall with a gritty 84 off 208 balls, but his dismissal by Australian skipper Pat Cummins — in a controversial caught-behind decision overturned by the TV umpire — proved to be the turning point. Cummins, who earned the Player of the Match accolade, led from the front with figures of 3-28, while Scott Boland supported with 3-39. Nathan Lyon sealed the victory by trapping Mohammed Siraj lbw, igniting celebrations among the home crowd.

Earlier, Pant’s reckless shot ended a promising 88-run partnership with Jaiswal. Ravindra Jadeja and first-innings centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy offered little resistance, while Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah fell cheaply. Only Washington Sundar remained defiant, finishing unbeaten on five after a 45-ball vigil.

Cummins’ all-round brilliance stood out, with six wickets in the match and a career-best 90 runs across two innings. His incisive bowling dismantled India’s top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early, while Mitchell Starc’s removal of Virat Kohli on the stroke of lunch added to India’s woes.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has struggled throughout the series, admitted the team failed to capitalize on crucial opportunities. “We wanted to set the platform for the final sessions, but early dismissals hurt us. Australia bowled brilliantly, and we couldn’t fight till the end,” he lamented.

Rohit also highlighted Australia’s crucial final-wicket stand of 61 between Lyon (41) and Boland (15*), which stretched their second-innings lead to 233. Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional spell of 5-57, taking his match tally to nine wickets, had briefly kept India’s hopes alive. However, Australia’s resilience under pressure ensured a memorable victory.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 474 (Smith 140, Labuschagne 72, Bumrah 4-99) AND 234 (Labuschagne 70, Bumrah 5-57) beat INDIA 369 (Reddy 114, Jaiswal 82, Boland 3-57) and 155 (Jaiswal 84, Cummins 3-28, Boland 3-39) by 184 runs.