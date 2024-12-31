Balochistan CM Bugti commends sacrifices of security forces for peace

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed unwavering confidence in the province's brave sons, affirming their role in combating terrorism to ensure peace.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of the anti-terrorism force, he acknowledged the sacrifices made in the service of the nation. “All contribute to the nation, but those who serve with their blood are the greatest among us,” he stated.

He described the enemy as both cowardly and cunning, asserting that their attempts to impose ideology through violence would fail against the resolve of the army and the nation’s youth.

“Our enemies have targeted schools, parks, and hospitals to spread hopelessness, but the resilience of our security forces has thwarted their plans,” he emphasized.

Addressing the newly graduated security personnel, he highlighted the resurgence of terrorism, assuring them of the nation’s full support in defeating this malicious ideology.

He concluded by honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs, pledging that the state would not forget their contributions. “We will ensure free education for the children of martyrs up to their master’s degree,” he vowed.