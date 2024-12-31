Banning Vapes

Belgium has become the first European Union nation to ban disposable e-cigarettes, effective from January 1. While single-use vapes will no longer be sold, reusable electronic cigarettes with refillable pods will remain available for the time being. This move marks an important step in combating the growing health risks posed by e-cigarettes.

The European Union and the United States have historically been key markets for the e-cigarette industry, with its affluent consumers targeted as potential converts from traditional smoking. In the EU, anti-smoking campaigns have achieved remarkable success, reducing the smoking population from around 25% of adults to less than 5%. This sharp decline, however, made these nations ripe for a new tobacco product disguised as a “safer” alternative—a claim that, as with all tobacco products, fails to hold up under scrutiny.

What we need now is a cultural shift in how vapes are perceived and used. In many ways, e-cigarettes pose dangers that surpass those of traditional cigarettes. Cigarettes came with visible and sensory deterrents—ashtrays, lingering smells, and the need for open air—that discouraged casual use. In contrast, vapes, with their bright colors and enticing flavors, are easily marketed to children and young adults. They have become a way for users to express individuality, masking the severe health risks they carry.

The ease of use further compounds the problem. Unlike cigarettes, which demand a certain commitment, vapes allow for a single drag at any moment, making constant nicotine consumption alarmingly convenient. Reports of individuals using e-cigarettes while working, during short breaks, and even in the middle of the night underscore the silent but pervasive rise of nicotine addiction facilitated by these devices. The world must follow Belgium’s lead and take decisive action to ban e-cigarettes outright. The fight against tobacco has been long and arduous, yielding significant progress in reducing smoking rates. Allowing e-cigarettes to proliferate threatens to undo these hard-won gains.

We cannot afford to let a new category of tobacco products undo decades of progress. A global ban on electronic cigarettes is not just a necessity—it is an imperative.