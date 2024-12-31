Belgium becomes first EU country to ban disposable e-cigarettes

BRUSSELS - Wildly popular with young people for their dizzying array of flavours, including apple, watermelon and cola, the time is up for disposable e-cigarettes in Belgium -- the first EU country to ban them. From January 1, it will be forbidden to sell single-use vapes in Belgium, a bid to protect young people’s health as part of a national anti-tobacco plan. The European Union aims to achieve a tobacco-free generation by 2040, reducing the 27-country bloc’s smoking population from around 25 percent now to less than five percent of the total. Some EU countries plan to bring that deadline forward. Vapes are often promoted as less harmful than smoking traditional tobacco products. They attract younger users with their colourful packaging and the promise of mouth-watering flavours, and the advantage of avoiding that nasty smoke smell on fingers. But since e-cigarettes still contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, critics fear they could be a potential stepping stone to more traditional tobacco products. “The problem is that young people start using vapes without always knowing their nicotine content, and nicotine is addictive,” said Nora Melard, spokeswoman for the Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Society in Belgium. “We have young people saying they wake up at night to take a puff,” she told Wire News. “It’s very worrying.” Belgium boasts it has reacted quickly to the dangers posed by disposable e-cigarettes, which hit the market more than five years ago.