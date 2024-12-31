Between luxury and struggle

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s economic divide is clear to see in the country’s modern shopping malls, especially in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. Step inside any major mall, and you’ll find rows of bright shops selling designer clothes, handbags, and perfumes. On a normal weekday, families and young professionals casually browse the latest collections. But on sale days, the mood changes. Crowds rush in, eager to grab deals, with arms full of discounted clothes and accessories.

Yet behind this busy shopping scene lies a much darker reality. Some people can easily spend Rs. 150,000 on new outfits every weekend, according to a manager at a popular clothing store. At the same time, many others in the same mall struggle with low wages. A security guard might earn just Rs. 32,000 a month—barely enough to feed a small family. Outside, people like Rashid, a taxi driver, live on uncertain daily earnings. Rashid has had to make heartbreaking choices: “I had to pick whether my son or daughter would go to school this month,” he says. “I chose my son, not because he’s a boy, but because I can’t afford both. We only bought shoes this winter — no one at home has a sweater.”

Stories like Rashid’s reveal how sharply life is divided in Pakistan. Rich families may shop without limits, especially when there are big sales. Some even call their budgets “unlimited,” buying whatever catches their eye. Others say these expensive purchases are social necessities—gifts for relatives or clothes they need to maintain social status, where appearance often brings respect.

Recent data shows that consumer spending is soaring in Pakistan. Forecasts say total spending could reach $0.31 trillion in 2024. Clothing is a big part of this boom, with the apparel market alone expected to bring in around $5.81 billion that same year. But it’s not just clothes. Car sales rose by nearly 50% in the first five months of FY 2024–25. From July to November 2024, 38,534 cars were sold, up from 25,746 the year before.

Yet these bright signs of prosperity mean little to the millions living in poverty. The World Bank says around 40% of Pakistan’s people — about 96 million — get by on just Rs. 700 to Rs. 845 a day (about $2.50 to $3.00). That amounts to only Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 26,000 per month. One unexpected expense, like a hospital bill or a wedding, can trap a poor family in debt for years.

The daily pressure of such low incomes also harms people’s mental and social well-being. Many depend on large family networks, pooling money to survive. Some take children out of school or send them to beg in the streets. In rural areas, where resources are even more limited, poverty can push people into bonded labour or other forms of exploitation. As daily survival becomes harder, mental health problems grow. Affordable healthcare is scarce, and talking about mental illness is often taboo. Experts estimate that each year, 130,000 to 270,000 Pakistanis die by suicide — though the real number could be even higher, due to cultural and religious shame about suicide.

To understand why this inequality is so great, it helps to look at Pakistan’s history. During the colonial period, wealth and power were in the hands of a small elite. After independence, many policies still favored big landowners and industrialists.

These powerful groups got subsidies and tax breaks, while most people worked for low wages or in the informal sector. Even today, farmland is owned in huge blocks by a few, putting small-scale farmers at a disadvantage. Weak social safety nets and a tax system that hurt the poor more than the rich have widened the gap between classes.

Policy experts say that poor government choices add to the problem. Funds set aside for social programs often never reach those who need them most. The middle class bears a high tax burden, while the super-rich take advantage of loopholes and special deals. Corruption makes matters worse, allowing a tiny elite to thrive as others struggle. Dr. Taimur Laal, a political science professor at LUMS, points to capitalism itself, warning that it naturally puts wealth and power in a few hands, forcing everyone else to “eke out a wretched existence.”

All these factors combine to form a troubling picture: a portion of Pakistan’s population eagerly goes on shopping sprees, while millions cannot cover basic needs. Families like Rashid’s must decide whether to buy food or pay school fees, even as malls cater to customers who spend enough in one weekend to support a poor household for months.

In the end, Pakistan’s strong growth numbers do little for those who are barely surviving. While consumer spending might look good on paper, it also highlights the stark line dividing society. If the benefits of this growth do not reach the poorer segments, the country could see growing bitterness and unrest. The cycle of poverty will continue, and mental health issues will worsen, harming individuals, families, and communities.

Pakistan’s clear economic gap is an ongoing crisis. Even though markets are growing and consumer demand is high, life for the 96 million people on the edge remains uncertain. Without fair tax policies, meaningful social programs, and strong reforms, the difference between wealth and poverty will only become more extreme, economic experts say. So while malls keep buzzing with shoppers, these scenes also stand as a grim reminder that, for millions of Pakistanis, just making it through another day remains a monumental task.