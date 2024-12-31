Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his congratulations to the newly elected office bearers and successful members of the governing body of the Lahore Press Club (LPC).

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he felicitated Arshad Ansari on his re-election as President of the LPC and extended his best wishes to General Secretary Zahid Abid and all other successful candidates. He said that the LPC has always played a pivotal role as a torchbearer institution in the struggle for freedom of expression and the restoration of democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would work diligently to resolve the issues faced by the journalist community and continue their efforts to promote the values of free and independent journalism in the country. He assured the LPC and journalists across the nation that the PPP remains unwavering in its support for the rights of the journalist fraternity and their legitimate demands.