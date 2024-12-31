CDA gets 1795 applications against 236 plots in Sector C-14

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has received an overwhelming response against its residential plots in Sector C-14 as about 1795 applicants have submitted their applications to get the plots through balloting.

The civic authority has flouted its 236 plots measuring one kanal each for disposal through balloting and 30th December was its last date.

City managers are offering the said plots in Rs.60 million, which would be paid by the successful applicants in four equal instalments.

Initially, it was considered that the CDA has assessed the value of plots for said sector on higher side but the response of the general public pave a way for city managers to sold all plots on desired rates. Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a review meeting on Monday regarding the balloting of residential plots in Sector C-14.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that the balloting process has received an overwhelming response from both overseas Pakistanis and local citizens.

A large number of applications have been submitted by interested applicants from the overseas and local Pakistanis, demonstrating significant interest in the Sector.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the balloting process in Sector C-14.

It was further shared during the briefing that after the submission deadline, the data is being reconciled, and a preliminary list of applicants will be published on the CDA’s website on or before January 3, 2024 while the applicants will have two days to raise any objections on the list, following which the final list will be prepared.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was informed that the allotment of residential plots in Sector C-14 will take place on January 14, 2024 through e-balloting which will be conducted by NADRA.

The senior officers and members of the CDA also participated in the meeting, reflecting the authority’s commitment to ensuring transparency and efficiency in the process