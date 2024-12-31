Clashes at BUITEMS University

I still remember my teacher, Dr. Aminullah Kakar, saying in class, “Politics without reading books is a crime.” These words resonate deeply as I reflect on the current state of student politics at BUITEMS University in Quetta.

Once a reputable institution, BUITEMS has now devolved into a battleground. A recent incident involving students from a political party escalated into violence, leaving one security officer dead and another critically injured. Reports suggest the violence erupted when a former MPA was denied entry to the university premises.

Student unions shape political opinions and produce future leaders, but what kind of students should be allowed to engage in campus politics? During my time at BUITEMS, those most involved in politics were often absent from classes, struggled academically, and relied on favours for grades. Rarely did critical thinkers or avid readers participate. Universities should establish clear criteria for political engagement.

BUITEMS once fostered intellectual growth and meaningful dialogue. If the current situation persists, parents will lose confidence in the institution, undermining the purpose of higher education. It’s time for change—let’s reclaim our universities as spaces for learning and growth.

ISMAIL,

Balochistan.