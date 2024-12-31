CM Balochistan pledges national unity against terrorism

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs and emphasized unity to combat terrorism while addressing the passing-out parade of the Counter-Terrorism Force in Quetta.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of security forces, Bugti stated, “While everyone serves the nation, it is the forces that shed their blood for the country.” He lauded their unwavering efforts to protect the homeland and urged the newly graduated cadets to perform their duties with integrity, safeguarding citizens, highways, and national assets.

Bugti highlighted the alarming trend of terrorism being spread through the manipulation of young minds and vowed to counter these threats. “The entire nation stands united to thwart the ambitions of terrorists,” he assured.

Addressing the cadets, he said, “You must confront terrorists boldly, day or night, and send a message that the sons of Balochistan are a solid wall against them.”

He also condemned the cowardly tactics of the enemy, accusing them of being funded by external forces like RAW and exploiting innocent minds. Despite challenges, including an attack on the training school that claimed 200 lives, Bugti praised the resilience of the institution and its ongoing mission.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the families of martyrs, he declared, “We will take care of the families of our martyrs; they reside in our hearts.” Bugti concluded with a call for collective resolve to uphold national security and eliminate terrorism.