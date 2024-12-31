Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam Nawaz, Turkiye consul general discuss collaboration in key sectors

CM Maryam Nawaz, Turkiye consul general discuss collaboration in key sectors
Web Desk
6:52 PM | December 31, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Turkiye’s Consul General Durmus Bastug to explore opportunities for collaboration in key sectors, including trade, education, health, agriculture, and tourism.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasized strengthening mutual ties. CM Maryam Nawaz hailed Turkiye as a close friend and brotherly nation, expressing appreciation for its consistent support during difficult times.

She assured that Punjab would provide greater facilitation for Turkish investors, including streamlining the one-window operation for Turkiye’s business community.

Consul General Bastug commended the welfare initiatives led by Maryam Nawaz and reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Punjab across various fields.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024