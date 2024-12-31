CM Maryam Nawaz, Turkiye consul general discuss collaboration in key sectors

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Turkiye’s Consul General Durmus Bastug to explore opportunities for collaboration in key sectors, including trade, education, health, agriculture, and tourism.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasized strengthening mutual ties. CM Maryam Nawaz hailed Turkiye as a close friend and brotherly nation, expressing appreciation for its consistent support during difficult times.

She assured that Punjab would provide greater facilitation for Turkish investors, including streamlining the one-window operation for Turkiye’s business community.

Consul General Bastug commended the welfare initiatives led by Maryam Nawaz and reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Punjab across various fields.