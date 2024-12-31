Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

NEWS WIRE
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is likely in hilly areas during morning/ night hours. Light rain/light snow is likely at a few places in North Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Moderate and dense fog is likely to persist in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning/night hours. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to effect western and extreme northern parts of the country from tomorrow evening/night. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. Dense fog persisted in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -13C, Gupis -10, Skardu -09, Gilgit -07, Astore, Hunza -06, Kalam and Kalat -05C.

