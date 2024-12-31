Consensus panel clinches victory in District Press Club Khanewal elections

KHANEWAL - In the District Press Club Khanewal elections, the consensus panel comprising the Progressive Journalist Group, Bright Journalist Group, Paracha Group, and Khanewal Journalist Group secured a decisive victory. Syed Hammad Hussain Shah was elected president with 61 votes, defeating his opponent Abdul Latif Anwar, who secured 45 votes. Muhammad Ashraf Gadhi won the position of General Secretary with 59 votes, surpassing Adnan Saeed, who received 47 votes.

In other key positions, Muhammad Ashraf Paracha was elected Senior Vice President with 58 votes, defeating Iqbal Qureshi, who received 48 votes. Tariq Shehzad became Vice President with 62 votes, defeating Aamir Ayub Paracha, who secured 44 votes. Arshad Awan was elected Joint Secretary with 59 votes, beating Rana Moin, who received 47 votes. Mufti Khalid Mahmood was chosen Secretary of Information and Broadcasting with 61 votes, surpassing Shafaat Shah, who earned 45 votes. Roman Chohary became Additional Secretary of Information with 61 votes, defeating Manzoor Bhatti, who received 45 votes. Sheikh Aurangzeb was elected Finance Secretary with 61 votes, defeating Wali Jan, who secured 45 votes. Haji Abdul Rehman won the position of Auditor with 60 votes, defeating Tariq Nawab Paracha, who received 46 votes. Sheikh Asghar Najmi was elected Office Secretary with 60 votes, surpassing Rashid Malik, who got 46 votes.

For the executive committee, Syed Afzal, Ismail Taj, Hakeemuddin, Chohary Khalid Mahmood, Abdul Sattar Jutt, Malik Muhammad Saeed, Malik Naeem, Aamir Hussaini, Rana Uzman, and Waqar Paracha were all elected with significant support from the voters.