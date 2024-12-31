Country’s economy posts 0.92pc growth in first quarter of ongoing FY2024-25

Growths in agriculture, industry and services stand at 1.15pc, -1.03pc and 1.43pc respectively in Q1.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been slightly revised downwards to 2.5 percent for the previous fiscal year, while the country’s economy has posted a growth of 0.92 percent during the first quarter of the ongoing FY2024-25.

The decision in this regard was taken in the 111th meeting of the National Accounts Committee (NAC) here Monday. The NAC that met with Secretary, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives in chair approved the updated annual growth rates for FY2022-23 and FY2023-24 (revised) and Q1 (July-September) growth rate of GDP during FY2024-25.

On the basis of latest figures of the national accounts aggregates for FY2023-24, the overall size of the economy stands at Rs105.6 trillion i.e. $373.3 billion, said the data released after the meeting. Further, per capita income in rupees is 472,263/- i.e. $1669. However, the series of per capita income from 2016-17 onwards will be revised after the receipt of backward and forward projections of population from the sources on the basis of 2023- Population Census. The committee approved the updated growth of GDP during FY2023-24 at 2.50pc as compared to 2.52pc estimated previously, said PBS.

Despite improvement in important crops from 17.02% to 17.12%, the updated growth in agriculture has slightly moved down to 6.18% from 6.36% mainly due to downward revision in forestry from 3.05% to -0.89% mainly as result of lower production of timber, said estimates released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The rate of contraction in industry moved up from 1.15% to 1.65%. The mining and quarrying industry witnessed major change from 3.47% to -4.16% due to decline in production of coal (-5.21%) and limestone (-25.8%) in KP and Balochistan provinces. Improvement in transport (from 1.91% to 2.12%), information and communication (from 0.30% to 3.45%), education (from 8.55% to 9.05%) and health (from 5.55% to 5.99%) improved services from 2.15% to 2.35%.

The economy has posted a growth of 0.92% during first quarter of FY2024-25. The growth in agriculture, industry and services stands at 1.15%, -1.03% and 1.43% respectively. During Q1, crops have contracted by 5.93%. The contraction of 11.19% in important crops is due to reduction in the production of cotton (-29.6%), maize (-15.6%), rice (-1.2%), and sugarcane (-2.2%). The wheat crop has no impact in Q1 as it is neither sown nor harvested during this quarter. Other crops have grown by 2.08% as compared to -2.08% in Q1 last year due to decline in inputs e.g. fertilizer and pesticides. Livestock has increased by 4.89% as compared to 4.56% in Q1 last year because of increase in livestock products and decrease in inputs (dry fodder). Forestry and Fishing industries have witnessed modest growth of 0.78% and 0.82% respectively.

The rate of contraction in industry has slowed down from 4.43% in 2023-24 Q1 to 1.03% in 2024-25 Q1. Mining and quarrying industry has contracted by 6.49% due to low quarterly production of mining products e.g. coal (-12.4%), gas (-6.7%) and crude oil (-19.8%) provided by the sources. While, the LSM, driven by QIM, has declined by 0.82%, the electricity, gas and water supply industry has posted a modest growth of 0.58%. The construction industry, estimated on the basis of production of construction inputs, has declined by 14.91% mainly due to reduction in production of cement (-16.12%) like key input.

The services have grown by 1.43% as compared to 2.16% in Q1 last year due to positive contribution in wholesale & retail trade (0.51%), accommodation and food services (information and communication (5.09%), real estate activities (4.22%), education (2.03%), human health & social work activities (5.60%) and other private services (3.30%). However, transportation & storage and public administration & social security industries have contracted by 0.07% and 4.49% respectively. The committee also approved the introduction of quarterly estimates of expenditure side of the economy in addition to net taxes, GDP, net primary income, and gross national income (GNI) which were incorporated in the National Statistical System of Pakistan after the September, 2024 meeting.