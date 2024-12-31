CPEC projects to trigger national economic activities: PM

Shehbaz says New Gwadar Airport set to bring prosperity to Balochistan. Directs for improving communications and roads network linking to the airport. C-5 nuclear power plant is a milestone in Pak-China cooperation. Emphasises enhanced use of technology across health sector including polio. Asks Kabul govt to rein in terrorist groups working on Afghan soil against Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for improving the communications and roads network between New Gwadar International Airport and other areas of the country, especially Balochistan province.

He also said that the development of Balochistan is the federal government’s top priority the CPEC projects would accelerate the overall economic activities throughout the country after the full fledge operations of the New Gwadar International Airport.

Chairing a review meeting regarding the New Gwadar International Airport here on Monday, the Prime Minister also directed the officials concerned to devise a workable strategy for making the Airport a busy transit point.

He said operationalization of New Gwadar International Airport will bring prosperity to the area and create employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister said the Gwadar International Airport is a vivid illustration of Pak-China friendship and we are grateful to our great friend China for this modern airport of international standards.

He directed that fool-proof security arrangements should be ensured at the airport.

The meeting was briefed that the New Gwadar International Airport is the largest airport in the country in terms of area and can handle four hundred thousand passengers annually and A-380 aircrafts.

Flights from Gwadar to Muscat will start from 10th of next month while the talks are underway with private airlines of Pakistan, China, Oman and United Arab Emirates for starting domestic and international flight operations from Gwadar.

The meeting was also briefed that to improve road connectivity with the New Gwadar Airport, the first phase of East-Bay Expressway has been completed while feasibility of the second phase is being prepared.

Personnel of Pakistan Airport Authority, Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency and Border Health Service have been deployed at the airport.

Meanwhile, taking strong exception to the rise of polio cases in Pakistan, the prime minister directed for collaborative efforts to curb the spread of polio virus in the country.

Talking to the national anti-polio team, which called on him in Islamabad, the prime minister said unfortunately, the number of polio-affected children is rising in Pakistan, which needs even more collaborative efforts urgently.

He instructed to prepare a systematic roster of visits of relevant individuals to the polio-affected areas during the anti-polio campaign to make such drives more effective.

He added that the security of polio workers cannot be compromised and all possible measures should be taken in this regard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the use of technology is being increased in all health sectors, including polio eradication, to modernize the process of public healthcare and achieve better results.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the polio eradication team that Chairman Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates wrote a letter to him and commended the ongoing anti-polio drive in Pakistan and the tireless efforts of all the anti-polio workers involved in this campaign.

He said the government of Pakistan is grateful to the Bill Gates Foundation and all national and international partners for their support and cooperation in the health sector and joint efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was informed that the anti-polio campaign is being made successful with the help of local people. Meanwhile, the prime minister said the commencement of construction of the most modern and the biggest C-5 Nuclear Power Plant was another milestone in strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

In a post on X, he said, “The plant will contribute 1200 megawatts electricity. I congratulate PAEC and CNNC on this remarkable achievement. Pak-China Dosti Zindabaad.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq Khan called on the prime minister here.

During the meeting, the prime minister called upon the Afghan government to act against terrorists’ outfits operating on Afghan soil against Pakistan and expressed the fear that if it’s not stopped by the IEA government, the security of whole region could be jeopardized.

Sadiq Khan briefed the prime minister about his recent visit to Afghanistan.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The special representative told the meeting that he delivered a strong message to the Afghan interim government on Pakistan’s reservations on terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the special representative to continue his diplomatic engagement with other countries of the region on security situation in Afghanistan and present Pakistan’s viewpoint affectively and evolve strategy among stakeholders on the matter.