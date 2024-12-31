Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways across Punjab

Dense fog continued to disrupt road traffic on motorways across Punjab on Monday night, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

According to a Motorway spokesperson, several routes have been completely closed due to poor visibility. These include: Motorway M2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), Motorway M3 (Faizpur to Darkhana), Motorway M4 (Abdul Hakim to Multan), Motorway M5 (Shershah to Zahir Pir), Motorway M11 (Lahore to Sialkot)

Motorway police have advised drivers to use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road as an alternative route. They have also emphasized the importance of driving cautiously, maintaining low speeds, and keeping fog lights switched on.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay home for their safety. The dense fog has not only impacted motorways but has also caused disruptions on the National Highway at several points in the province.