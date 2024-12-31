Dense fog returns to Punjab; motorways sealed for safety

LAHORE - Large parts of Punjab were again blanketed by fog on Monday, leading to the closure of motorways and roads as visibility dropped considerably.

On the other hand, the AQI level in Lahore continued to improve following a marked reduction in smog. With the AQI standing at 154, the city was ranked as the eighth most polluted city in the world. The AQI over the US consulate was recorded at 245. Similarly, it was 217 at Adda Plot, 210 at Askari-10, 205 at Phase 8, DHA and 175 at Johar Town localities of the city.

The Met Office predicted cold and dry weather for the provincial capital during the next 24 hours. It forecast that the maximum temperature would reach 18 degrees Celsius, while it would remain 7 degrees Celsius on the minimum side. Fog affects traffic flow in Shakargarh, Narowal. As with the case with other parts of the province, engulfed Shakargarh and its outskirts due to which traffic moved at a snail’s pace. Visibility dropped considerably after engulfed Narowal and its outskirts for the second consecutive day on Monday. The fog made it quite difficult for people to travel from one place to another.

The entry of vehicles on M-2, connecting Lahore to Islamabad, M-3, from Lahore to Kot Abdul Hakim, M-4, from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M-5, from Multan to Rohri and M-11, connecting Lahore to Sialkot, was banned. Fog was also reported from the towns and cities situated along Multan Road.