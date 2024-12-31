Ishaq Dar urges envoys to boost Pakistan’s global profile

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has urged the envoys to play their role in enhancing Pakistan's international profile and developing its international partnerships.

Chairing a meeting of Pakistan's envoys at key multilateral and bilateral Missions in Islamabad today [Tuesday], he underscored Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its relations with countries around the world.

He also shared the vision of a dynamic foreign policy in its bilateral and multilateral dimensions.

The envoys shared their assessment and views on the regional and global developments and inputs for foreign policy priorities for 2025 and beyond.

Foreign Secretary Ms Amna Baloch and Additional Foreign Secretaries and senior Directors General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the meeting.