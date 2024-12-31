DIG police for preventing aerial firing on New Year night

HYDERABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio has issued strict orders to all SSPs, DSPs and SHOs of the range to prevent hooliganism, motorcycle racing, one-wheeling, fireworks, and aerial firing on the occasion of the New Year. DIG ordered deployment of heavy contingent of police for intensive patrolling in the three districts of the range to deal with any unexpected situation on the occasion of New Year’s Night, a contingent of police commandos would also be deployed in this regard. To prevent incidents that occur every year due to fireworks, noise on the roads , vehicles without silencers and aerial firing by youth, Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police has been alerted, said DIG. Meanwhile a ban has been imposed on the display of any kind of weapon on New Year’s Night. DIG has warned that violators would be immediately detained and strict legal action would be taken against them. DIG has appealed the people of the entire range and announced that Section 144 is being implemented across Sindh.

He said that fireworks and aerial firing are crime and public should support the police in preventing these crimes. DIG said that Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police is working to protect the lives and property of the public.