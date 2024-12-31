Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DIG police for preventing aerial firing on New Year night

NEWS WIRE
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio has issued strict orders to all SSPs, DSPs and SHOs of the range to prevent hooliganism, motorcycle racing, one-wheeling, fireworks, and aerial firing on the occasion of the New Year.  DIG ordered deployment of heavy contingent of police for intensive patrolling in the three districts of the range to deal with any unexpected situation on the occasion of New Year’s Night, a contingent of police commandos would also be deployed in this regard.  To prevent incidents that occur every year due to fireworks, noise on the roads , vehicles without silencers and aerial firing by youth,  Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police has been alerted, said DIG. Meanwhile a ban has been imposed on the display of any kind of weapon on New Year’s Night.  DIG has warned that violators would be immediately detained and strict legal action would be taken against them.  DIG has appealed the people of the entire range and announced that Section 144 is being implemented across Sindh.

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system

He said that fireworks and aerial firing are crime and public should support the police in preventing these crimes.  DIG said that Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police is working to protect the lives and property of the public.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024