Distt admin set to launch another grand encroachment operation

Our Staff Reporter
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The district administration formed a special enforcement team to carry out another grand operation against encroachment aiming at restoring the infrastructure here. The decision, to proceed with the action, was announced during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammed Ali Bukhari on Monday.

The meeting comprised of officials from Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority alongwith senior officials of district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and others.

Muhammed Ali Bukhari directed staff concerned to prioritise clearing key intersections and highways before addressing the illegal settlements as a whole and asked not to return the seized goods following the demolition of encroachment across the district. The DC instructed assistant commissioners to supervise the operation.

Moreover, officials of traffic police, civil defence and municipal corporation were ordered to take part in the operation that would carry out through heavy machinery until achieving the desired target.

The concept of reclaiming public spaces was envisioned to prioritise inclusivity, sustainability and human rights of the locals through addressing issues of land and property, concluded the chair.

On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, a general parade was organised at the Police Lines here on Monday. It was inspected by DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar, accompanied by Line Officer Tariq Gillani and other officials. The general parade was participated in by Elite Force, District Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Force and Ladies Police. During the parade, DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar emphasising the importance of such events in boosting the morale and enhancing the force’s capabilities. The primary goal of the parade was to improve physical fitness, professional skills, and discipline among police personnel, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

Syed Ali Jafar urged the officers to prioritise public service as their core duty.

