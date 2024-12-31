Tuesday, December 31, 2024
$300m arranged, financed by UBL UAE for govt

Our Staff Reporter
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  United Bank Limited (UBL) has arranged and financed $300 million short-term loan for the government of Pakistan through its UAE and Bahrain branches. UBL boasts one of the largest international footprints amongst Pakistani banks, with its international assets exceeding $ 2.4 billion. This deal reaffirms UBL’s ability to offer clients seamless and reliable solutions, both in Pakistan and abroad. UBL enjoys a strong track record of successfully executing complex and high-value transactions. This transaction supports Pakistan’s external financing needs, in-line with commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As Pakistan continues to improve its economic outlook, UBL is committed to play a role as a trusted partner in fostering sustainable economic progress and dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and innovation.

Our Staff Reporter

