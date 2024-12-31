Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP Restores Adil Bazai as Independent MNA for NA-262 Quetta

ECP Restores Adil Bazai as Independent MNA for NA-262 Quetta
Web Desk
11:51 AM | December 31, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reinstated Adil Bazai's membership as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for NA-262 Quetta, designating him as an independent candidate.

In an official notification, the ECP clarified that Bazai would no longer be affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), following his disqualification for allegedly deviating from party policy during votes on the budget and the 26th constitutional amendment.

The disqualification, based on a reference filed by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, was overturned by the Supreme Court. On December 9, the apex court suspended the ECP’s November 21 decision, restoring Bazai’s membership pending a final verdict.

The ECP affirmed that its earlier notification de-seating Bazai would remain suspended until the Supreme Court's conclusive ruling.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024