ECP Restores Adil Bazai as Independent MNA for NA-262 Quetta

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reinstated Adil Bazai's membership as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for NA-262 Quetta, designating him as an independent candidate.

In an official notification, the ECP clarified that Bazai would no longer be affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), following his disqualification for allegedly deviating from party policy during votes on the budget and the 26th constitutional amendment.

The disqualification, based on a reference filed by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, was overturned by the Supreme Court. On December 9, the apex court suspended the ECP’s November 21 decision, restoring Bazai’s membership pending a final verdict.

The ECP affirmed that its earlier notification de-seating Bazai would remain suspended until the Supreme Court's conclusive ruling.