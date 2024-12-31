Envoy calls for strengthening trade relations between Somalia, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - United Business Group (UBG, FPCCI) Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari met with Somalia’s Ambassador Sheikh Noor Muhammad Hassan at the Somali Embassy in Islamabad on Monday. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade and cultural ties. Also present on the occasion were former president of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and chairman of Ba-Waqar Pakistan, Waqar Bakhtawari; ICCI Executive Member Roohail Anwar Butt; Fatima Hassan; and the Deputy Head of Mission Yasin Mohamud Mire. Counsellor Jama Hassan and other officials from the Somali Embassy were also present.

During the meeting, Somalia’s Ambassador shared that he has served as a minister in various ministries in Somalia and is primarily a politician. He expressed his commitment to enhancing relations, promoting trade, and strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries during his tenure in Pakistan. Sheikh Noor Muhammad Hassan highlighted the significant improvement in Somalia’s security situation and extended an invitation to Zafar Bakhtawari to visit Somalia with a trade delegation. The ambassador emphasized Somalia’s strategic advantage as a seaport nation, which offers Pakistan the opportunity to expand its maritime trade with other African countries. He stated that strengthening trade relations between Somalia and Pakistan remains his top priority.

Zafar Bakhtawari remarked that Somalia is a vital and resource-rich country in Africa. Enhancing trade with Somalia would further deepen mutual relations. Introducing UBG, he explained that it is a representative organization of Pakistan’s business community, led by its Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Tanveer, a prominent industrialist. Bakhtawari highlighted the vast potential for fostering trade relations between the two countries and noted the growing demand for Pakistani products in the Somali market. He emphasized the need to establish platforms to bring the business communities of both countries closer.

Waqar Bakhtawari stated that Pakistan’s business community is ready to provide all possible cooperation to strengthen ties with Somalia. He expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s interest and support, noting that fostering close relations between the people of both nations could open new avenues for global trade. Roohail Anwar Butt highlighted the quality and popularity of Pakistani products in the Somali market. He stressed the importance of establishing direct connections between traders from both countries to make trade easier and more beneficial.

This meeting underscored the mutual commitment to fostering stronger trade and cultural relations between Pakistan and Somalia.