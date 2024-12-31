EV Transition

While the world accelerates its transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Pakistan remains stuck in the slow lane. The country’s heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels, coupled with an annual air pollution crisis exacerbated by its unique geography and the overwhelming number of combustion engine vehicles, underscores the urgency of embracing EVs. Recognizing this, the government has outlined an ambitious EV strategy, setting a target for 30% of car sales to be electric by 2030, rising to 90% by 2040.

Achieving these goals, however, requires far more than lofty ambitions. The foundational infrastructure for EV adoption is virtually nonexistent. Charging stations must be constructed along major thoroughfares, with careful planning to ensure they are spaced at reasonable intervals, enabling seamless travel from point A to point B. Without such infrastructure, EVs will remain confined to urban centres, where homeowners can charge vehicles overnight and return without relying on public stations. Electricity provision poses another critical challenge. Pakistan’s grid already struggles with frequent outages, particularly during the sweltering summer months. Adding the burden of EVs to an overtaxed system without significantly boosting energy generation would deter potential adopters. After all, no one wants to risk being stranded simply because a power outage prevents them from charging their car.

The government must adopt an incremental, pragmatic approach to this transition. Existing petrol stations should be incentivized to install EV charging units, reducing the need for entirely new facilities. Stable electricity hours must be guaranteed, and the focus should shift from importing expensive EVs—affordable only to the elite—to promoting lower-cost options that can cater to the wider population. A gradual shift starting with hybrid electric vehicles, which run on both fuel and electricity, would be a practical first step. From there, the country could move to plug-in hybrids before transitioning fully to EVs. This phased approach has been successfully implemented in other nations and could serve as a roadmap for Pakistan.

Ultimately, the success of this endeavour depends on securing substantial investment and fostering a genuine commitment to long-term sustainability. Without these, Pakistan risks falling further behind in the global race toward cleaner, more efficient transportation.