Faisalabad Police claim two dacoits killed in encounter

FAISALABAD - Two dacoits were allegedly killed and their six accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Thikriwala police limits, while Razaabad police arrested two dacoits and recovered motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Monday that Sub Inspector (SI) Nawaz was carrying two dacoity accused, Muhammad Shahid and Liaqat Ali, of Chak No 140-JB Bhowana for recovery of case property late night when their six accomplices riding on three motorbikes intercepted the police van near Mahlan on Bhowana Link Road. They opened indiscriminate firing and got the arrested accused released from police custody.

The police also returned fire in self defence. The police directed the accused to surrender but they took shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop and once again opened blunt firing.

During this encounter, both Muhammad Shahid and Liaqat Ali received serious injuries and fell down on the ground, whereas their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted the injured to hospital but in vain as they were pronounced dead after reaching hospital.

The both accused were record holders and wanted to police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

A special police team was constituted to arrest the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, Razaabad police arrested two dacoits of a gang including ringleader Arsalan alias Sillo and Azhar who were wanted in 19 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. The police recovered two motorcycles, Rs343,000 in cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress, the spokesperson added.

14 arrested on gambling charges

D-Type Colony police arrested 14 people on charges of gambling here on Monday.

A police spokesperson said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a gambling den and nabbed 14 people including Basharat Ali, Ali Haidar, Adeel Rafiq, Iftikhar Ali, Saqlain, Sharafat Ali, Imran, Khalid, Arif, Sajid, Faisal, Liaqat, Abdur Razzaq and Rashid.

The police recovered Rs53,420, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress, he added.

Two arrested over jubilant firing

Buchiana police arrested two youths on charges of jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony after their video appeared on social media.

A police spokesperson said here on Monday that accused Tasawar and Adeel resorted to firing during a wedding function and someone made its video and posted on social media which created unrest and chaos in the area. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. Therefore, a special police team was constituted which conducted raids and arrested both accused. The police recovered weapons and locked them behind bars while further investigation is under progress, the spokesperson added.