Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Federal cabinet to review political, economic situation today

Federal cabinet to review political, economic situation today
Anadolu
10:33 AM | December 31, 2024
National

The federal cabinet is set to hold its last meeting of the year today (Tuesday) to assess the country’s political and economic landscape, alongside critical security concerns.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting, scheduled to begin at 5 pm. Sources indicate that the cabinet will also discuss the security situation, focusing on developments along the eastern and western borders.

In a key development last week, the cabinet approved two presidential ordinances. These include the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance concerning madrasa registration, which President Asif Zardari signed into law on Sunday.

Additionally, the cabinet approved amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance to impose taxes on banks' excess profits, targeting an estimated Rs70 billion in additional revenue.

Tags:

Anadolu

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024