Federal cabinet to review political, economic situation today

The federal cabinet is set to hold its last meeting of the year today (Tuesday) to assess the country’s political and economic landscape, alongside critical security concerns.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting, scheduled to begin at 5 pm. Sources indicate that the cabinet will also discuss the security situation, focusing on developments along the eastern and western borders.

In a key development last week, the cabinet approved two presidential ordinances. These include the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance concerning madrasa registration, which President Asif Zardari signed into law on Sunday.

Additionally, the cabinet approved amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance to impose taxes on banks' excess profits, targeting an estimated Rs70 billion in additional revenue.