FG college holds exhibition with innovative displays

ISLAMABAD - The Annual Exhibition of FG Home Economics & Management Sciences, F-11/1, Islamabad, concluded here leaving behind trail awe inspired visitors.

The three-day extravaganza showcased an impressive array of handcrafted projects, innovative designs, and artistic creations.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the esteemed Chief Guest, Sayyed Ahmed Masood, Project Director of the National Incubation Center Islamabad. With over three decades of experience in advertising and branding, he has been a long-time supporter of young entrepreneurs, generously extending his expertise to help them flourish.

The students of the Department of Interior and Environmental Design Maheen Maryam Zaynab Raza Rabeah Bint-e-Tariq and Manal Ahmed stole the show with their stunning furniture designs with carved wood, blend of metal & processed wood, and intricate architecture models.

The visitors marvelled at the attention to detail and creativity that went into each piece.

The Department of Textiles and Fashion Designing also impressed with their vibrant tie-and-dye and block printing on various silk and cotton fabrics. The audience was impressed by the unique patterns of thread embroidered on delicate tapestry. Participants were Hira khan Areesh jan Anna zainab and Rameen gohar.

Art enthusiasts were treated to an array of paintings, sketches, and graphic designs by the talented students Freeha Noureen Aneeza Khan Amna Bibi Maryam Murtaza Urwa faud Muskan Bibi Dua Malik and Manahil of the Department of Art and Design. The exhibition was a testament to the students’ hard work, dedication, and creativity.

The Principal Prof Rozina Faheem, while talking to the media in a concluding session of this annual exhibition, said that it was an opportunity to showcase the exceptional skills and expertise of our students in Interior, Textiles, and Art & Design.

This event demonstrates the perfect blend of knowledge and practice, as our students bring their innovative ideas to life. “I encourage entrepreneurs to join the world of business and collaborate with our talented students,” she added

Together, we can create a vibrant and thriving industry that showcases Pakistani talent. We invite industry experts to mentor and guide our students in turning their passions into successful ventures.”

The exhibition provided a platform for students to showcase their skills, receive feedback from industry experts, and connect with potential employers. It also served as an opportunity for visitors to appreciate the talents of the students and gain insight into the latest trends and innovations in the field.

The success of the exhibition was a testament to the dedication and efforts of the students, faculty, and staff of Home Economics & Management Sciences. As the curtains closed on this year’s exhibition, everyone eagerly looks forward to next year’s event.