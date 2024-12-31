FO summons envoys’ meeting today on vital issues

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called a meeting of its envoys from one of the most important diplomatic missions abroad today to discuss and evolve a strategy to tackle some of the complex foreign policy challenges in 2025.

Pakistan’s envoys from Washington, Moscow, Beijing, Pakistan’s mission to the UN in New York, The Hague, Viana, and Paris are attending the annual conference of the envoys. The conference which will continue for two days will take into account the geopolitical and geostrategic situation of the world including the change of political administration in Washington in January 2025 and its likely affects on Pakistan. The envoys will brief the conference on the situation in the countries of their posting and present recommendations for strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the countries they are based. The envoys from Beijing, Moscow, and Washington will give strategic input to the policymakers on how Pakistan could maintain a balanced relationship with China, Russia, and The United States in the wake of the change of political administration in Washington which is expected to take charge from mid-January 2025.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to interact with the envoys and will give them instructions and tasks on Pakistan’s effective outreach to the world.

Several other top officials from different departments would also share their strategic input with the envoys.